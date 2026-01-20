Formula E is proud to announce that acclaimed actor and global talent Lucien Laviscount has been officially named as a Brand Ambassador for the 2025/26 season, building on the strong relationship developed over the past year working with the series.

Known globally for his breakout role as Alfie in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, Lucien has built an impressive career spanning both television and film. His portfolio includes stand-out performances in Tinsel Town, Scream Queens, Snatch and Amazon’s modern retelling of Your Christmas or Mine?, with a major year of international film and TV projects ahead, including People We Meet On Vacation.

Lucien has attended multiple Formula E races across key markets, including Miami, Mexico, Monaco, and London – quickly becoming a familiar and welcomed face in the paddock. His growing influence across entertainment, fashion, and youth culture, as well as his authentic passion for the Championship and its values, make him a natural fit for the role of Ambassador as Formula E expands its cultural footprint.

As an ambassador, Lucien will feature across select races and creative collaborations throughout Season 12, appearing in broadcast moments, fan experiences, digital content, and broader cultural touchpoints that bring Formula E’s world of sport, sustainability, and entertainment to new audiences.

Ellie Norman, Chief Marketing Officer of Formula E, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lucien as an official Ambassador for the 2025/26 season. Lucien has been an incredible champion of Formula E – his passion for our sport is evident and his values align perfectly alongside our ambition to connect with youth audiences. He embodies the energy, style and forward-thinking spirit that defines our Championship, and we look forward to amplifying our global cultural impact together.”

Lucien Laviscount added:

“Formula E has become such a special part of my life over the last year. The people, the purpose, the energy around every race – it’s unlike anything else in sport. I’m genuinely excited to officially join the family as a Brand Ambassador and to be part of the journey throughout the 2025/26 season. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned.”

Across the season, fans can expect to see Lucien engaging with teams and drivers, contributing to creative storytelling, championing sustainability-led programming, and continuing to bring his genuine enthusiasm for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to audiences around the world.

The Formula E 2025/26 season continues in Miami on 31 January, with Lucien set to appear at select races and activations throughout the year.

