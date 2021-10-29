Fans heading to Round 2 of the 2021 Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) at the Sepang Circuit this weekend will be thrilled to know that the vaunted brotherly combination of Adam Norrodin and Ibrahim Norrodin will be making a comeback in the MSBK 600 class.

Adam’s entry comes on top of an already competitive MSBK 600 class with big names such as Khairul Idham Pawi, Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Mohd Helmi Azman duking it out for positions on the final three podiums of the season.

“I’m really happy to have a chance to get back on track. I’m particularly looking forward to partnering up with my brother Ibrahim again,” said Adam who will be racing under the SIC Racing umbrella this weekend.

“This weekend’s race will form part of my training and preparations before I head to Europe for the final round of the CEV,” Adam explained.

Spectator entry to the Sepang International Circuit this weekend is free for all adults 18 years and above who have completed their vaccination. Round 2 of the MSBK will also air live on Astro Arena.

Like this: Like Loading...