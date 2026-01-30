Adelaide United and Macarthur have shared a point each in an entertaining 1-1 draw at a hot Coopers Stadium.

Jonny Yull got on the scoresheet for the Reds after a brilliant move from stalwart teammates Craig Goodwin and Ryan Kitto, while Chris Ikonomidis turned in a searing cross from player of the match Luke Vickery with his first touch of the match.

Ryan White put in a tireless and creative shift for the Reds, while Yaya Dukuly and Luke Vickery were both consistently menacing presences on the wings.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/adelaide-macarthur-entertaining-draw/

