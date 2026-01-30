First-ever women’s intercontinental club champions to receive an unprecedented USD 2.3 million – the highest single payout ever awarded in women’s club football

Runners-up to earn USD 1 million for reaching the decisive encounter at Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, 1 February 2026

Prize structure reflects FIFA’s commitment to accelerating investment and excellence in the women’s club game globally

The inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ is already redefining women’s club football and is set to continue that trend by introducing record-breaking prize money that firmly establishes the tournament among the premier competitions in the global game. The club that lifts the brand-new FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy in 2026 will receive USD 2.3 million, while the runners-up will earn USD 1 million, setting a new benchmark for the sport.

In addition to the prize money awarded to the finalists, the two sides that bow out in the semi-finals will each receive USD 200,000 in participation payments. Meanwhile, the two teams eliminated in Round 1 and Round 2 – OFC representatives Auckland United FC of New Zealand and AFC representatives Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC of China PR – will receive USD 100,000 and USD 150,000, respectively.

“A total payout of close to USD 4 million distributed among the six participants based on their performance is a clear statement of the belief in women’s club football and the players, teams and competitions driving its continued rise,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“It reflects the global growth of the women’s game and FIFA’s commitment to making targeted, meaningful investments that strengthen women’s club football for the long term. Our focus is clear: to continue investing in, growing and elevating women’s club football at every level – ensuring that opportunity, visibility and value keep pace with the exceptional performances seen on the pitch.”

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ forms part of a broader strategy of investment and collaboration to strengthen women’s club football worldwide. Following the conclusion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, USD 11.3 million was paid out to 1,041 clubs around the world through the FIFA Club Benefits Programme.

Those efforts have been complemented by the strengthening of the Women’s International Match Calendar through structural reforms and the launch of new elite club competitions, including the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup and the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™, set to debut in 2028. The latter will introduce a range of groundbreaking measures from the outset – including training compensation, club solidarity mechanisms and minimum standards programmes – designed to raise club performance worldwide and support the long-term sustainability of the women’s club game.

About the tournament

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup brings together the best club from every confederation for that calendar year to compete for the title of intercontinental club champions. The final phase of the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will take place in London on Wednesday, 28 January and Sunday, 1 February 2026.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to take place at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January. Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters, the first of which will see Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) battle it out against CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET). This will be followed by UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal Women FC (England) locking horns with CAF Women’s Champions League titlists ASFAR (Morocco) at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).

On Sunday, 1 February, attentions will turn to Arsenal Stadium, where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The venue will host the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET), followed by the trophy decider at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET), bringing the first instalment of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup to a memorable close.

Fans can be part of history by purchasing tickets at FIFA.com/tickets. – www.fifa,com

