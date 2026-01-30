The SPORTFIVE golf team announced that it has signed Yanhan Zhou of China and that the agency will represent the 17-year-old going forward.

Zhou, who recently won the China Tour’s Order of Merit in 2025, earned full status to compete on the DP World Tour throughout the 2026 season. He will make his first DP World Tour start as a full-member at the on-going Bahrain Championship this week.

“Yanhan Zhou is an incredibly talented player, and we are thrilled to support him on his professional golf journey,” said Steve Loy, President of Global Golf at SPORTFIVE.

“Even though he is still a teenager, he has the skillset and the potential to become one of the best players in the world. The game continues to grow in China and across Asia, and Zhou’s meteoric rise to the DP World Tour reflects that reality. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for him.”

His 2025 campaign saw thrilling results. Zhou, despite his youth, won seven professional events on the China Tour, all of which earned him Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. He is now ranked 240th in the OWGR and continues to trend upwards. Zhou has 11 career victories to date.

“His performances in China have been extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to represent Yanhan, one of the world’s best young players, as he starts his international career in Bahrain,” said Duncan Reid, Senior Vice President of European Golf.

Zhou’s success is nothing new. At the 2022 Chongqing Open, Zhou won the tournament in a playoff, setting a record as the youngest male champion in China Golf Tour history. He was only 14 years, 8 months, and 20 days old at the time.

Zhou also won the 2023 China Amateur Open and the Chongqing Open once more. Then, in 2024, he claimed another victory at the Chongqing Open and won the Straits Cup Xiamen Open as well.

“At 17 years old, Yanhan Zhou is one of the most gifted and determined Chinese players to join the international scene,” said John Cappo, the President and CEO of Venue Asia.

“He has devoted family support and now an experienced team in SPORTFIVE to guide him on his professional journey.”

