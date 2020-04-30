Adelaide United have mutually parted ways with Head Coach, Gertjan Verbeek.

Verbeek, who was contracted with the Club until the end of the 2020/21 season, requested to be released from his contract after recently returning home to the Netherlands as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite less than a one-year stint at the Club, the Dutchman has undoubtedly left his mark on the Reds’ history by helping claim its third FFA Cup trophy, as well as debuting a number of promising South Australian talents.

“Given a number of reasons, such as the global health problems, future of the league, the difficult financial situation of the club and the need to protect and care for my family, my future as head coach at Adelaide United was insecure,” said Verbeek from Holland.

