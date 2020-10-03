Adelaide United are delighted to announce the re-signings of Chelsie Dawber and Matilda McNamara ahead of the impending Westfield W-League season.

Dawber experienced a breakout year last campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists on her way to collecting the Club’s Rising Star award.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Reds in 2017 and has registered 19 appearances.

Dawber spent the offseason with Adelaide City in the local Women’s National Premier League (WNPL) and bagged a formidable 33 goals in 14 matches in all competitions.

