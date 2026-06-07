A late penalty from Evandra Florasta gave host Indonesia their win of Group A of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 following their 2-1 narrow victory over Vietnam at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

Reno Salampessy gave Indonesia the lead in the 22nd minute, and the match then shifted gears, frustrating Vietnam until the 74th minute, when Nguyen Quoc Khanh fired in the equaliser.

However, a late penalty for Indonesia saw Florasta stepping up to slot in the winner (90th+1) to emerge as Group A champions.

In the meantime, Myanmar ended their campaign on a high after beating Timor Leste 3-1.

It was Timor Leste who took the lead in the first half when Marcop Da Costa put them ahead in the 41st minute.

However, Myanmar fought back through La Min Paye Sone (50th), Swan Zar Ni (58th) and Sai Bo Bo Kyaw (90th) for the win.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PSSI

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