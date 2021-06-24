The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have today announced the renewal of their partnership and licensing agreement with Molten Corporation, a manufacturer of competition quality sports balls and equipment, for the 2021 season.

The global sponsorship deal encompasses the final round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar featuring the Continent’s top 12 national teams, the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup.

Molten’s flagship model, the Vantaggio 5000 AFC, will be the official match ball for the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar and will be used in all matches played from September 2021 to June 2022.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “Molten is one of the most reputable Asian brands and they have a long and proud record of supporting Asian football over the years.

“The AFC is delighted to continue our partnership with Molten and we thank them for their steadfast confidence in Asian football. With a trusted partner like Molten, we remain committed to delivering world-class competitions, as outlined in the AFC’s Vision, for the benefit of all our players, teams and passionate fans of AFC football across the world.”

Kiyo Tamiaki, President & CEO of Molten Corporation, commented: “We are thrilled that Molten balls will be used in Asia’s top-level competition, the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar. Molten continues to develop and provide the absolute highest quality products with technological innovation for the greater football community to fulfil the brand statement ‘For the real game’. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and contribute to the continued success of Asian Football.” – www.the-afc.com

