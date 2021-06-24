Kaoru Tanaka, President of Mobilityland Corporation: “We have been preparing for this year’s MotoGPTM Japan Grand Prix with the hope of bringing the event back to Japan this autumn. So that planning for the second half of the season could be carried out, we needed to make a decision about ensuring to hold the event now at this timing. Considering current travel conditions and restrictions about staying in Japan and abroad, we came to the conclusion that we have no choice but to cancel the Grand Prix. It is a very unfortunate outcome. We thank all fans and concerned parties for your generous understanding. On the other hand, the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 at Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka, Mie Prefecture) and the Suzuka 8 Hour Endurance Road Race on Sunday Nov. 7th, 2021 are now busily preparing to hold as planned.”