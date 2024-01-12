The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ is poised to reach its widest audience in the tournament’s proud history as Asia’s top 24 teams prepare to battle for Continental supremacy across nine world-class venues from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

As many as 60 broadcasters are set to showcase the pulsating action in over 160 territories and nations across the globe as the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ cements its place as the most extensively covered and accessible ever edition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/afc_asian_cup_qatar_2023_set_to_break_broadcast_records.html

