The AFC Executive Committee have approved the AFC Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee’s recommendation to cancel the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship Kuwait 2020 and the AFC U20 Futsal Asian Cup 2021.

The qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022, which was originally scheduled for 13 to 24 October 2021 has also been rescheduled to a window from 1 to 15 April 2022, with the Final competition moved from 16 to 27 February to 25 September to 20 October 2021.

Additionally, the AFC Executive Committee also noted the preference of host Member Associations to gain valuable international exposure, technical preparation and hosting experience by participating in the qualifying competitions despite receiving an automatic spot in the Finals.

In light of this, and to maintain fairness of the qualifying competitions, the AFC Executive Committee agreed to allow host Member Associations to participate in the qualifiers, which will be considered as friendly matches and have no bearing when calculating the group rankings and best-positioned teams among all the groups in the respective qualifiers. – www.the-afc.com

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...