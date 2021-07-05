|Alinghi has won the GC32 Lagos Cup 1 after a dominant final day in strong breeze and dramatic conditions. With the wind gusting close to 25 knots and sometimes arriving with little warning, Red Bull Sailing Team was caught out and nosedived alarmingly, resulting in a capsize.
End of Race 16 for Roman Hagara and the Austrian crew. But could they get the boat upright and ready for the final two heats? Yes, they could, and not only that but scored a 3rd and 2nd in the last two races of Lagos, enough for Austria to hold on to second place overall by just three points from Team Rockwool Racing from Denmark.
Hagara, the double Olympic Champion, has seen a lot in his long and glittering career, but his passion for high-octane racing burns as brightly as ever. “What a day! After the capsize we still finished the event in second, full on! Capsizing – it’s part of racing, we’ve had this before in other events. As soon as it happened we checked that everyone was OK, and there was no real damage anywhere, just broke the wind indicator at the top of the mast, and we were ready for the next race.”