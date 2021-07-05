The breeze has been very shifty in Lagos over the past four days and the sailors have loved the unpredictability of the race course and the opportunities it creates. The first race of the day took place in light winds and while Alinghi started as she meant to go on, with a race win, it was the only owner-driver at this event, Erik Maris, who steered Zoulou to second place. Maris is looking forward to being joined by more owner-drivers at other events this season, but against such professional opposition he acquitted himself well. Team Rockwool Racing started slowly with a fifth but as the breeze built the Danes got stronger, finishing off the day with a 2nd and 3rd place. Tantalisingly close to beating Red Bull, but still making the podium at Nicolai Sehested’s first attempt, and edging out Black Star Sailing Team from Switzerland by a single point. Christian Zuerrer’s crew on Black Star Sailing Team put it all on the line in the final race, taking the winner’s gun, which made up for any disappointment about so narrowly missing the podium. “It was an absolutely great day, such amazing racing, and the level in this class is so high. Everyone is competitive, we were a little unlucky and didn’t sail well enough to beat the other guys, but we have another chance here in three weeks’ time at the next event. We can’t wait! The past four days have been perfect, the race committee and organisation did a great job, really thankful to be here and happy to be coming back here again very soon.”