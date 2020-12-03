The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced that CANAL+ Myanmar Ltd will be their new media partner in Myanmar from 2021 to 2024.

The deal includes all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Final Round, the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from the 2021 season, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 and the AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022 and 2024.

CANAL+, a multichannel TV service operated through a joint venture between Vivendi-owned Canal+ Group headquartered in France and Forever Group in Myanmar, will provide comprehensive coverage and distribution of AFC competitions through linear TV and proprietary digital platforms, including myCanal, in the rapidly growing football fanbase in the Southeast Asian nation.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John said: “We are delighted with this new partnership in Myanmar, and this agreement demonstrates the value of the AFC’s competitions. We thank CANAL+ for the confidence they have shown in the future of Asian football by entering into this agreement.”

Erwan LUHERNE, CEO CANAL+ Myanmar LTD said: “We are very enthusiastic and excited to offer our subscribers the richness of the AFC’s competitions. CANAL+ customers will have the unique opportunity to follow the performances of Myanmar’s teams (the national team and clubs) in the best Asian football competitions. The commitment of CANAL+ Myanmar FG is to highlight and value all Myanmar talent in all environments (which include cinema, music, boxing), and we are looking forward to showing AFC football now.”

Manuel ROUGERON, Executive Vice-President APAC for CANAL+ Group said: “It is an important step of our development in Myanmar and more generally the confirmation of our willingness to develop our distribution and presence on the Asia-Pacific footprint. We believe that the AFC’s competitions are the perfect match to our programming offer and for our customers.”

Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia, added: ‘’We are delighted to welcome CANAL+ as our valued media partner in Myanmar for the upcoming cycle. We are confident that CANAL+ will do a fantastic job in growing the exposure of AFC football and in building on the popularity of AFC competitions in the territory.’’ – www.the-afc.com

