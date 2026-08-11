The Red Bull Rampage 2026 women’s field will take to the towering cliffs of southwest Utah on Thursday, October 8 to write the next chapter in freeride history. Two-time defending champion Robin Goomes will make a return alongside former podium finishers, established freeride standouts and riders representing the next generation of the sport. Together, the field reflects the continued evolution that defines Red Bull Rampage. Here is all you need to know:



Supported by their 2-person dig crew, each athlete will hand-build and ride their own custom line down the mountain’s rugged natural terrain. The format gives riders a blank canvas to express their distinct style and technical ability while pushing the limits of big-mountain freeride.

The women’s competition enters its third year as part of Red Bull Rampage, building on a foundation first established by Red Bull Formation , a women’s freeride platform launched in 2019 to support the progression of women’s mountain biking.

, a women’s freeride platform launched in 2019 to support the progression of women’s mountain biking. “Red Bull Rampage is one of the most special events in freeride mountain biking, and I’m super pumped to be part of its 25th anniversary,” says Hannah Bergemann. “It’s incredible to see how far women’s freeride has come since Red Bull Formation, and the depth of this year’s field shows just how much talent there is in the sport. I can’t wait to see what everyone brings to the mountain!”

That progression is now part of a milestone year for Red Bull Rampage. Twenty-five years ago, riders dropped into Utah’s rugged desert landscape with little more than an idea and a dream. What began as a raw expression of big-mountain freeride has become the sport’s ultimate proving ground, shaping mountain biking’s biggest names and most defining moments.

Since the inaugural event in 2001, Red Bull Rampage has staged overall 19 editions and crowned 11 different winners. The 2026 event will mark the 20th edition, continuing a 25-year legacy of riders redefining what is possible.



Red Bull Rampage 2026 will be broadcasted live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube.



2026 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes

Pre-Qualified Athletes

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Georgia Astle (CAN)

Hannah Bergemann (USA)

Cami Nogueira (ARG)





Wild Card Athletes

Casey Brown (CAN)

Chelsea Kimball (USA)

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Janelle Soukup (USA)

Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)

Mikayla Parton (ENG)

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Vinny Armstrong (NZL)





Alternates

Natasha Bradley (ENG) [First Alternate]

CJ Selig (USA) [Second Alternate]

Dominique Ohaco (CHL)

Lucy Van Eestreen (CAN)

Kaia Jensen (USA)

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