The multi-year partnership unites the world’s most innovative motorsport with the leader in professional audio technology.

The collaboration will leverage Sennheiser’s AMBEO immersive audio technology to redefine the broadcast experience, bringing the high-performance sounds of the GEN4 era to global audiences with unprecedented 3D clarity.

Beyond the track, the partnership focuses on deep technical integration across Formula E’s broadcast and trackside operations to push the boundaries of live sports entertainment and sonic storytelling.

Formula E has announced a multi-year partnership with Sennheiser, naming the world-renowned audio specialist as its Official Sound Provider. The collaboration will see the ABB FIA World Championship integrate Sennheiser’s professional audio solutions and pioneering AMBEO immersive technology across the global series, enhancing the way fans experience the sound, and the future, of electric racing.

As the first all-electric Championship, Formula E continues to lead the way in sport-tech innovation. By partnering with Sennheiser, the series aims to set a new global benchmark for live sports broadcasting and fan engagement, utilising Sennheiser’s expertise to capture the unique, high-performance soundscapes of the GEN4 era.

The technical partnership focuses on deep integration within Formula E’s broadcast and trackside operations. Sennheiser’s AMBEO technology will be utilised to create a three-dimensional audio experience, allowing viewers at home to feel as though they are sitting in the grandstands alongside the starting grid.

A key innovation driver within the collaboration is AMBEO, Sennheiser’s immersive audio technology and solutions ecosystem. AMBEO enables the capture, processing, and reproduction of natural, three-dimensional sound, supporting more immersive and emotionally engaging listening experiences.

Dan Cherowbrier, CTO, Formula E said: “Innovation and technology are at the core of Formula E, and Sennheiser is the perfect partner to help us redefine the audio landscape of our championship. Their professional audio technologies and workflows, particularly the AMBEO immersive ecosystem, provide a uniquely dynamic setting to explore the future of sound in racing. This collaboration is a vital proof point in how we connect real-world audio innovation with practical application, bringing fans closer to the action through natural, three-dimensional sound.”

Andreas Sennheiser, CEO, Sennheiser Group said: “Formula E represents exactly the kind of environment where meaningful innovation happens. At Sennheiser, we are driven by the ambition to bring advanced audio technologies into real-world applications, and this collaboration gives us an exciting opportunity to rethink the role sound can play in electric racing. Great visuals deserve equally compelling sound, and we see real potential to define the sport’s unique acoustic character through dynamic in-car and trackside soundscapes. Ultimately, this partnership is about learning, exploring and helping to shape the future of how live sport is experienced.”

Beyond the broadcast, the partnership will also enhance Formula E’s onsite fan zones and VIP hospitality, ensuring that the Championship remains the most cutting-edge experience in sports entertainment.

Like this: Like Loading...