The Vietnam Futsal team has already started their second training camp this week and where it will last up until 20 December 2020.

With the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 confirmed for 23 March to 3 April 2021, the team under head coach Pham Minh Giang plans to play a local friendly later in the month.

With Thai Son Nam landing the double this year following their win of both the National Championship and the National Cup, they contributed the most players to the national cause.

Among them are Ho Van Y, Nguyen Minh Tri and also Nguyen Thinh Phat, the Top Scorer in the National Cup.

Savinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa have Khong Dinh Hung in the national squad alongside Nguyen Van Hieu (Da Nang FC), Huynh Mi Woen (Cao Bang) and Tu Minh Quang (Thai Son Bac).

For the AFC Futsal Championship, Vietnam have been drawn in Group A against Turkmenistan, Oman and Tajikistan.

The top five teams will make the cut to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

