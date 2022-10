The curtain came down on the AFC Cup™ 2022 on Saturday with Al Seeb Club defeating Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City FC 3-0 to create history by becoming the tournament’s first-ever Omani winners.

The final at National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur brought an end to a campaign that had seen a record 37 teams compete in the group stage with sides from ASEAN returning to join those in the Central, East, South and West Zones having missed the 2021 edition.