The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the VPF Company – the organiser of Vietnam’s Professional Football League – have extended their partnership with the Dong Luc Group.

Dong Luc Group is a leading manufacturer of sports products – from a wide range of football products and international-standard quality kits.

“With the prestige and quality certified by FIFA, the products of Dong Luc Group, including official balls at national tournaments and equipment for referees have contributed to the success of domestic and international tournaments organized by VFF,” said VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh.

Dong Luc will continue to support the VFF (2022 – 2024) and VPF Company (2023 – 2025) in professional and non-professional football tournaments, with an estimated total funding of nearly 90 billion VND (USD 3.62 million).

Added Mai The Hung, External Relations Director of Dong Luc Group: “We know that sustainable development must start from the incubation stage of young football classes. Therefore, in addition to professional tournaments, Dong Luc has always paid attention to junior football tournaments from Under-9 to Under-21, prizes for students at Junior High Schools, High Schools and Universities.”

