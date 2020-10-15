The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), after discussions with the Kuwait Football Association and all relevant parties, have decided to further postpone the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, Kuwait 2020 and it will now be held in 2021.

The decision was confirmed after taking careful consideration of the safety and well-being of all Participating Teams and stakeholders and in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait.

The new dates for the Competition and other related matters and information will be communicated in due course.

Additionally, the AFC acknowledged the Chinese Football Association’s (CFA) decision to withdraw from hosting the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 due to scheduling conflicts, stadium completion timelines ahead of other international events and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFC will now reopen the invitation to host the final Competitions of the 2022 and 2024 editions of the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Like this: Like Loading...