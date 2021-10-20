The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) continued to strengthen Futsal development across the country following the conclusion of the AFC Futsal Coaching Certificate Course Level 1.

A total of 20 participants, including several international players, took part in the six-day course which covered both practical and theoretical sessions.

The course was conducted by AFC Futsal Instructor Bunlert Charoenwong from Thailand and assisted by Htay Myint and Tin Maung Htay from the MFF.

MFF Executive members, the Myanmar Ministry of Sports and Youth Affair representatives, Futsal club officials attended the opening ceremony while MFF Executive Committee member and Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee Chairperson Dr. Ye Mon Htut highlighted the growth of Futsal in Myanmar in his opening speech. – www.the-afc.com

