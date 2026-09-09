Robin Räikkönen, one of the most promising young talents of his generation, joins the Red Bull Junior Team.

The young Finn will become part of the Red Bull driver development programme from 2027, which has helped guide numerous drivers on their path to Formula One.

Robin Räikkönen has been active in karting since early childhood and has already achieved success in national and international Rotax and WSK championships.

Robin is the son of Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 Formula 1 World Champion, who recorded 21 Grand Prix victories and 103 podium finishes across 19 Formula 1 seasons between 2001 and 2021.

Laurent Mekies said: “Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting. His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group. At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving.

Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders. The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential. We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development. We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family.”

Kimi Räikkönen said: “We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

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