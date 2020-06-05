The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have set 8 October 2020 as the key restart date for the Asian qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The qualifiers were supposed to be held on March and June 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after consulting with world football body FIFA this week, the AFC have announced the new dates for the restart of Round Two of the Asian qualifiers with Matchdays 7 and 8 now scheduled for 8 and 13 October 2020 respectively.

Matchdays 9 and 10 will be on 12 and 17 November 2020.

The AFC will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all teams, officials, fans and stakeholders as well as Government travel and medical restrictions and will notify all parties should there be a need to reassess the match schedules due to the ever-evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.