The draw for the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ 2025 qualifiers was finalised at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur today. The 43 teams were divided into 10 groups – seven of four each and three of five – with the qualifiers to be played between 19 and 27 October 2024. The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with Saudi Arabia scheduled to host the tournament.

