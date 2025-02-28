With just over a year to go until the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ kicks off, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have unveiled the official match schedule of Asia’s premier women’s national team competition.

Scheduled to take place from March 1 to 21, 2026, the Continental showpiece will see 12 teams in action across three vibrant host cities – Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast, each featuring spectacular venues, including those used to host matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/afc-women%E2%80%99s-asian-cup-australia-2026%E2%84%A2-match-schedule-revealed

