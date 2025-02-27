The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have relieved Indra Sjafri of his post as the head coach of the Indonesia Under-20 national team.

The decision was made after Indra stated that he was willing to take responsibility following the team’s failure at the recent AFC U20 Asian Cup in China when they were eliminated in the group stage.

“After careful deliberation, we decided to release coach Indra as the head coach of the U20 National Team. We are grateful for the service and hard work he has shown while managing the team,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...