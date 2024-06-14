Heralding a new era of success and progress for women’s football in Asia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have confirmed the number of participating teams for the highly-anticipated inaugural season of the AFC Women’s Champions League™, which will get underway in August.Twenty-two Member Associations (MAs) who have expressed interest in taking part will each be represented by one club for the landmark 2024/25 campaign of the showpiece, which was announced last August.

The list of clubs and their respective MA rankings can be found below: RankMember AssociationClub1JapanUrawa Red Diamonds Ladies2DPR KoreaNaegohyang Women’s FC3AustraliaMelbourne City FC4China PRWuhan Jiangda Women’s FC5Korea RepublicHyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC6VietnamHo Chi Minh City Women’s FC7PhilippinesKaya FC-Iloilo8Chinese TaipeiTaichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team9ThailandTBC*10UzbekistanPFC Nasaf11MyanmarMyawady Women Football Club12Islamic Republic of IranBam Khatoon FC13IndiaOdisha Football Club14JordanEtihad Club15Hong Kong, ChinaTBC*16LaosYoung Elephants FC17MalaysiaSabah FA18NepalAPF Football Club19United Arab EmiratesAbu Dhabi Country Club20SingaporeLion City Sailors FC21BhutanRTC FC22Saudi ArabiaAl Nassr Club *clubs to be confirmed following completion of ongoing domestic competition(s) The official draw ceremonies for both the Preliminary Stage and Group Stage will be conducted on Thursday, July 18 at the AFC House. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league/news/landmark_afc_womens_champions_league_to_kick_off_with_22_clubs_2.html #AFF The official draw ceremonies for both the Preliminary Stage and Group Stage will be conducted on Thursday, July 18 at the AFC House.

Like this: Like Loading...