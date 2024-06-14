Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City scored their biggest win to date when they scored 6-0 past Sanvinest Khanh Hoa on the sixth match day of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024.They continued with their winning streak with Ly Dang Hung nailing the opener after five minutes to be followed by goals from Tran Thanh Phong (9th), Nguyen Thinh Phat (34th), Pham Duc Hoa (34th), Nguyen Manh Dung (37th) and Tran Thai Huy (39th).In the meantime, Tan Hiep Hung City, Ho Chi Minh City picked up the full three points with a 3-0 win over Luxury Ha Long to move into the top three in the standings.Tan Hiep Hung, Ho Chi Minh City were on target through Tran Nguyen Tu Tai in the seventh minute, Nguyen Van Duc (21st) and Do Cong Dai (36th). #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...