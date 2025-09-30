With three months to kick-off, the stage is set for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 Final Draw to take place on October 2 (Thursday) at 3pm.

To be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, the ceremony will divide the 16-strong final cast into four groups for the seventh edition of the tournament that is scheduled to commence on January 7, 2026.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup.html/news/afcu23-final-draw-to-set-up-saudi-arabia-2026-battles

