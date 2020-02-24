A total of 64 match officials from across the ASEAN region are currently in Malaysia for the AFF Refereeing Course 2020.

The course is for AFC Non-Elite FIFA Referees and Assistant Referees Course 2020 as well as Referee Assessors Refresher Course.

The course which is being held in Shah Alam is for 24-28 February 2020.

A total of 21 Referee Assessors are attending the course alongside 43 Referees and also Assistant Referees.

The course is conducted by 1 Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh as one of two Technical Instructor with Widiya Habibah Shamsuri.

M. Ganesan and Ahmad Khalidi Supian are the Fitness Instructors while Mohamad Rodzali Yacob is the RDO Coordinator.

The course started this morning with a Health Screening Check before the Objective of the course was established alongside Fitness Protocol.

A more intensive classroom programme will be held in the next few days as course participants then head out for practical sessions every afternoon at the Mini Stadium Shah Alam.