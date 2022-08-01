It will not be easy to call as to who will rule the roost in Group C of the AFF Under-16 Championship 2022, given the level of preparedness of all four teams here.

Australia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia have all put in some months of work into the preparation of their respective squad as they look to make an impression in the highly competitive age-group tournament.

“We have had several camps around Australia as we look to develop the next generation of players. The plan is to be competitive here where our focus will be on our own team, rather than on our opponents.” – Australia head coach Phil Myall

“We had about 12 weeks to prepare this team. It has not been hard to get the players together as the players are all from the national academy. I think that we have prepared well and we look forward to the games.” – Myanmar head coach Aung Zaw Myo

“Our preparation is good and we look forward to some good matches. Indonesia may have been a very good hunting ground for us but for me, the location is not an issue. It is important that we try to do well on our own luck.” – Malaysia head coach Osmeira Omaro

“We have been fortunate to get to train with the players in spite of the Covid-19. We have been training well together over the last year even though we have not been able to get much test matches.” – Cambodia head coach Inoue Kazunori

The AFF U16 Championship was first incepted in 2002 with Thailand and Vietnam tied with the most number of titles at three each.

Host Indonesia’s only crown was in 2018 when they hosted the event in Sidoarjo.

AFF UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

2 August 2022

GROUP C

FIXTURES

1500hrs (Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium): Australia vs Myanmar

1900hrs (Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium): Malaysia vs Cambodia

