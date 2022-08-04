Australia picked up the inaugural title of the AFF Under-18 Women’s Championship 2022 after beating Vietnam 2-0 in an evenly-contested final here tonight at the Gelora Jakabaring Stadium.
A goal in each half was enough to give Australia the crown as they maintained their perfect unbeaten record all the way from the group stage.
Vietnam put up a strong defensive line for much of the first half before Australia prised open the lead with a Sienna Saveska 40th minute effort.
Mary Stanic-Floody then doubled the advantage for Australia in the 53rd minute as Vietnam were forced to work harder for the chance of a comeback.
But it was not to be as Australia stayed the course as the inaugural winners.
In the meantime, Thailand came in third in the championship this year after beating Myanmar 2-0 in the classification match earlier.
Pichayatida Manowang nailed the opener after the 21st minute as Jeena Thongpan then added the finishing touch right at the end.
AFF UNDER-18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022
4 August 2022
RESULTS
FINAL: Vietnam 0-2 Australia
3RD & 4TH PLACING: Myanmar 0-2 Thailand
Pictures Courtesy #PSSI