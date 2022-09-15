Terengganu punctured Kelantan’s hopes of progressing in the Malaysia Games football tournament with a 2-0 victory at the UKM Stadium in Bangi today.

With this win, Terengganu qualified for the quarterfinals from Group C having amassed four points.

Ahmad Agil Asyrah Awang scored the opening goal in the 30th minute and Muhammad Iman Zaidi Sulong extended the lead in the 85th minute.

Sabah, who played to a 2-2 draw against Terengganu last Tuesday, will complete Group C fixture against Kelantan on Saturday. Both teams desperately need to win this match to qualify for the last eight.

In another match, Penang defeated Perlis 1-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group D. The feat was achieved in only their first match in the Games.

Mohd Danial Irfan Mohd Nadzri fired home the only goal in the 24th minute that gave Penang three points and top the table. The other team in Group D is Kedah who go into a showdown against Penang tomorrow.

With Perlis having completed its fixtures following a 1-1 draw against Kedah and out of the challenge, the match between Penang and Kedah is only of academic interest as both teams are through to the last eight.

Selangor led Group A table standings with six points and qualified for the quarterfinals on Monday alongside Federal Territory.

The Red Giants, who were crowned Youth Cup champions last month, will take on Federal Territory in the group match tomorrow that will decide which team tops the standings.

