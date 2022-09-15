With two gold medals each, Wilayah Persekutuan and Pulau Pinang set the early pace on the first day of the karate event of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 here at the UiTM Sports Complex in Shah Alam.

Wilayah Persekutuan captured the first of their two gold medals in the men’s Kumite -60kg when V. Kueggen won 2-0 in the final against Selangor’s S. Khavinraj.

They then picked up their second gold medal in the women’s Kumite -50kg with G. Dharishini scoring a narrow 1-0 win over C. Yoshanaa from Johor.

For Pulau Pinang, they started the evening with the gold medal in the men’s individual Kata through Kojiro Yong (25.1400) who beat Pahang’s Abdul Rahim Shah Zulfaqqar (24.9600).

The islanders then picked up their second gold medal in the men’s Kumite -55kg when K. Thevendran overwhelmed N. Moganakumar of Selangor 4-0 in the final.

In the meantime, Sabah picked up their first gold medal in the men’s team Kata when they returned a score of 24.8200 to beat the trio from Pahang (23.9400).

Kedah took the gold in the women’s Kumite -55kg through P. Madhuri while Terengganu won the women’s Kumite -61kg through Siti Nur Azwani Nor Azli.

