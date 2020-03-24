In view of the latest measures announced by the COVID-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirms the

suspension of the current season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), along with all SPL clubs’ training sessions, with immediate effect.

The health and welfare of players, officials, volunteers, fans and all stakeholders is a priority for us during this time and the FAS is committed to working together with the authorities and all stakeholders during this trying time.

More details on the immediate future of all FAS-sanctioned events, including the Singapore Premier League, will be announced in due course upon our engagements with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.