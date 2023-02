Albirex Niigata FC (S) beat Hougang United FC 3-0 to win the 2023 Singapore Premier League (SPL) Community Shield last night at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It was Albirex’s fourth title since the inception of the competition in 2008 after winning it in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Following an intense first half, Seia Kunori finally broke the deadlock when he scored from the spot in the 57th minute to be followed by goals from Shodai Yokoyama (69th) and Riku Fukashiro (74th).

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

