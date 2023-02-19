As KPT-Uniten Thunder kept pace on second, Young Tigress still maintained their position at the top of the women’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023.

At the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, KPT-Uniten Thunder sidestepped TLHT-MSNT 4-1 to stay second with seven points from three matches – just two points adrift of leaders Young Tigress from the same number of matches played.

It took KPT less than a minute into the game to prise open the lead when No. 27 Nurmaizatul flicked home a Penalty Corner before TLHT replied with the equaliser off No. 13 Nur’s 15th minute Field Goal.

But that was to be TLHT’s only contribution to the game as KPT then knocked in four goals to pick up their second win in three matches played.

Three Field Goals from No 15 (in the 24th minute), No. 21 (52nd) and No. 23 Siti Zulaikha (60th) made sure the full points for KPT.

In the meantime, Young Tigress crushed Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 6-0 to maintain their perfect record at the top of the standings.

Two Field Goals from Azmyra Mia Sofea Azhairy (24th and 52nd minute) were the highlight of the exchange against a hapless Mutiara Impian side.

Young Tigress then piled on the goals from Nur Insyirah Effarizal’s Field Goal in the 11th minute, Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi (Field Goal, 14th minute), J. Thibatharshini (Field Goal, 28th) and Aina Zafifah Mohd Razali (Penalty Corner, 45th) for the full nine points from three games.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS



WOMEN

KPT-Uniten Thunder 4

TLHT-MSNT 1

Young Tigress 6

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

CS Hockey Team 0

Negeri Sembilan 5

