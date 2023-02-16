It is all square between Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Maybank tonight when both teams battled to a crucial 2-2 draw in the men’s division of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 in Kuala Terengganu.

The home team went ahead in the 17th minute when Faizal Saari slotted hone a Field Goal before Maybank replied with the equaliser with an opportunistic Penalty Corner finish from Muhamad Izham Azhar at the half hour mark.

THT then regained the advantage in the 54th minute with a Mohd Fitri Saari’s Field Goal, only to be erased six minutes later by Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim’s Penalty Corner on the hour for Maybank.

With one point each tonight, Maybank stayed top of the men’s division of the TNBMHL 2023 with the same ten points as second-placed THT.

In the meantime, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) closed the gap on third with the league leaders after beating Young Tigers 5-2 at the National Hockey Stadium.

Young Tigers took the lead in the second minute with a Penalty Corner that was flicked in by T. Perabu.

But TNB were not about to be denied when Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal smashed in two Field Goals (24th and 56th minute) to be followed by two Penalty Corners (45th and 54th minute) from Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan.

In between, Muhammad Amirul Amizan Azahar’s Field Goal in the 50th minute completed the rout even though Young Tigers managed to score their second goal at the tail end of the tie through Muhammad Danish Aiman Khairul Anuar’s Field Goal in the 57th minute.

With the win, TNB are third in the standings with nine points from four matches played as Young Tigers stayed fifth in the eight-team league.

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE (TNBMHL) 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2

Maybank 2

ATM 1

UiTM HA-KPT 4

TNB Thunderbolts 5

Nurunsafi Sporting 4

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) 5

Young Tigers 2

