Malaysia held Cape Verde to a 1-1 draw in the friendly that was played tonight at the KLFA Stadium in Cheras.

In the battle between the 131-ranked Malaysians and the 72nd Cape Verdeans, it was the visitors who went ahead early in the eighth minute through Sidny Lopes Cabral.

But the Malaysians did not lose focus, and with ten minutes left on the clock, Paulo Josue found the equaliser for both teams to share the spoils.

The second friendly will be played behind closed doors on 3 June 2025 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

#AFF

#FAM

Photos Courtesy #HarimauMalaya

