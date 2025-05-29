The Maglia Rosa Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) has won Stage 17 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 155 km long San Michele all’Adige (Fondazione Edmund Mach)-Bormio, ahead of Romain Bardet (Team Picnic PostNL) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost).

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) – 155 km in 3h58’48”, av speed 38.944 km/h

2 – Romain Bardet (Team Picnic PostNL) at 4″

3 – Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2 -Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) at 41″

3 – Simon Yates (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 51″

4 – Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) at 1’57”

5 – Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 3’06”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA – Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Isaac Del Toro said: “I imagined that I could win a stage with the Maglia Rosa. The Giro has been very good so far. The fight for the podium is incredible. Today I realised that I will never give up. I will always try to win. I have nothing to lose. It wasn’t any easier today than yesterday. With the team, we expected some attacks to take place on the Mortirolo. We didn’t want to let all the GC riders go. I went across to them and I took it easy a bit. I caught them in the descent. We had made this plan with the team that I would attack on the last small climb”. – www.giroditalia.it

