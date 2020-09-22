The Indonesia Under-19 team was held to a 1-1 draw in their second friendly against Qatar at the Velika Gorica Stadium in Croatia.

Following a deadlock first half, the game went up a gear when Indonesia grabbed the opener in the 62nd minute with a header from Saddam Emiruddin off a long throw in from Pratama Arhan.

Qatar became increasingly under pressure and they earned a penalty right at the end that was converted by Altairi for both teams to share the spoils.

“It was too bad that we conceded the equaliser right at the end. The players played well on the whole and the stamina was much better,” said Indonesia U19 head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“But we have to continue to make progress especially in the closing stages of the game.”

The Indonesia U19 had beaten the same Qatari side 2-1 in their first friendly three days earlier.

