PARA archers Suresh Selvathamby, Daneshan Govindarajan and Nur Jannatah are excited about the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Allianz Malaysia Berhad and the National Sports Council (NSC) today.

“It is wonderful news for all para-athletes as we can now have more programmes in our preparation for international tournaments with Allianz on board as sponsors,” said Suresh who won the men’s para recurve gold medal at the World Archery Para Championships held in s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands in 2019.

The Kedah-born Suresh, 29, was involved in an accident at age 13 that resulted in his left leg being amputated. He is now dependent on a prosthetic leg for mobility.

Daneshan and Nur also echoed the same sentiments as they welcomed the move by Allianz and NSC. “We hope Allianz will continue to play a major contribution in the long run. Sports need more corporate companies reaching out to athletes for the success of training programme,” said Nur.

Allianz Malaysia announced its partnership with NSC to support national para athletes’ programmes for the next three years leading up to the 2024 Paris Paralympics Games.

In addition, Allianz Malaysia will also provide insurance for athletes during training, competitions and travel.

Sean Wang, the CEO of Allianz Malaysia Berhad, said: “Allianz Malaysia is delighted to partner with the NSC to support our para-athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Games. Malaysia’s Paralympic success over the past few years has been awe-inspiring, and through this partnership, we not only hope to bolster the national para-athlete programme but also empower our athletes to fulfil their sporting potential.

NSC Director-General Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, speaking at the signing ceremony, expressed NSC’s appreciation to Allianz Malaysia for sponsoring the national para-athlete programme.

“We are thrilled that Allianz Malaysia has stepped up and sponsored our national para-athletes who have limited resources. Our athletes are world-class and win medals including at the Paralympics. Allianz Malaysia’s contribution will go a long way in helping our para-athletes, particularly in the run-up to Paris 2024,” said Shapawi.

Apart from sponsorship, Allianz Malaysia is also introducing the Allianz MoveForward Programme aimed at engaging both active and retired able-bodied and para-athletes as they move on to their next chapter in life.

