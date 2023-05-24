João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) has won Stage 16 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 203km long Sabbio Chiese-Monte Bondone. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished second and third respectively.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is the new Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) – 203 km in 5h’53’27″

2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

3 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 25″

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

2 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 18″

3 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 29″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Ciclamino , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by – Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida said: “A special victory, a dream come true. I was feeling well and the whole team was extraordinary. I worked together with Thomas to put seconds between us and Roglic, but then my main goal was the stage win. I try to improve day by day to become the best version of myself.”

The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It was a very tough day, a lot of climbs, I am happy with how it went. I found myself in front with Almeida, he was better in the sprint. I am not surprised by him, he is a very strong rider and a strong pretender for the Maglia Rosa.”

