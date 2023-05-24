Central Coast Mariners will face Melbourne City in the 2023 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on June 3, after a resounding 4-1 win over Adelaide United on aggregate in the Semi Finals.

Nick Montgomery’s side secured their place in the decider with a 2-0 win at Industree Group Stadium in the Semi Final second leg, to wrap up a big victory over the Reds on aggregate. This will be the first time the Mariners have played in the Grand Final since 2013 – where they won their one and only Championship.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-grand-final-tickets-teams-melbourne-city-central-coast-mariners/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

