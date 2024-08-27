Having considered recommendations from several Member Associations, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today announced amended dates for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 to ensure optimum strength and performance of national teams at the tournament.

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 qualification round will remain on October 8th and 15th with group stage matches now kicking-off on December 8th, followed by double-legged semi-finals on December 26th, 27th, 29th and 30th, and finals on January 2nd and 5th.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...