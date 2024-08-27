Aidan Heslop of the UK and Molly Carlson of Canada poses for a portrait for a picture during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024. // Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

After the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2024 has seen three European events in a row recently, the world’s best cliff divers hop across the Atlantic ocean for the 6th stop, exploring a completely new location: the city of Montreal, Canada.

Located on the country’s East coast in the province of Quebec, 12 women and 12 men from 13 countries will take off from up to 27 metres before entering the water of Saint Lawrence river. Over the weekend, 30.000 enthusiastic spectators came out to watch the action of the cliff diving elite and to celebrate their local heroes.

In the men´s category, Britain´s Aidan Heslop secured the seventh victory of his career with a personal best (475.80 points). Despite difficult weather conditions due to heavy rain, he showed strong nerves in the final round and was able to overtake Constantin Popovici (ROU) with an almost perfect last dive. Popovici, who was still leading after round three, took the 2nd place. Heslop thus takes the overall lead for the first time ahead of James Lichtenstein (USA). The 21-years-old Mexican Yolotl Martinez celebrated the first podium of his career also with a personal best.

In the women´s category, the Canadian Molly Carlson (CAN) won the sixth stop of the season with four brilliant dives and a personal best of 368.10 points and was able to stop the winning streak of Rhiannan Iffland (AUS), who secured the 2nd place. In the final round, Carlson achieved the first prefect 10 in the women´s season with a flawless dive. The victory in her home country allows Carlson to move closer to Iffland again in the overall standings. The wildcard entrant Kaylea Arnett (USA) completed the podium with the 3rd place.

Results – Stop #6, Montreal, CAN

Men

Aidan Heslop (GBR) – 475.80 points Constantin Popovici (ROU) – 438.60 points Yolotl Martinez (MEX) – 422.30 points

Women

Molly Carlson (CAN) – 368.10 points Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 354.10 points Kaylea Arnett (USA) – 311.50 points

Like this: Like Loading...