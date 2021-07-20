THE ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) wishes to express its heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA) following the passing of its Vice President (Sports) Mr Vu The Phiet, last night.

Mr Vu breathed his last at 11.45 pm on Monday night (19 July 2021) in Hanoi due to heart complications. He was 71.

Until recently, Mr Vu, who was elected APSF Vice President in 2015, was among the key officials tasked with the organisation of the 11th ASEAN Para Games scheduled in Hanoi in December.

As one of APSF’s longest and most experienced members in the APSF Exco, Vu’s passing was indeed a great loss to the region’s Paralympic movement and especially, to the VPA of which he was the Vice President cum Secretary-General.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden demise of our colleague Mr Vu The Phiet who has been instrumental in the development of the region’s Paralympic movement.

Vu’s wealth of experience and contribution is without doubt, commendable and will always be remembered,” said APSF president Major General Osoth Bhavilai today.

“On behalf of APSF and our Paralympic family, I wish to extend our deepest sorrow and may his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with his family, colleagues, friends and Vietnamese athletes who had lost a dedicated person in continuously promoting and developing para sports,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

Mr Vu will always be remembered as a passionate person who has dedicated his life to the empowerment of the Paralympic movement and athletes with a disability in his country as well as amongst the Asean Paralympic family. May his soul rest in peace.

