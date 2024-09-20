Graham Arnold, the longest-serving coach in Subway Socceroos history, will depart immediately from the role of head coach.Arnold advised Football Australia earlier this week of his decision to resign from the role, which was accepted by the Board, with Football Australia now focused on appointing a new head coach ahead of the second window of Round Three AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 in October.Arnold has served as the head coach of the Australian Men’s National Team, the Subway Socceroos, since August 2018, marking his second term with the team after a brief interim role in 2006 – 2007. For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/graham-arnold-departs-head-coach-subway-socceroos #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...