Thailand confirmed their slot in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 despite their 9-1 loss to Brazil in their final Group B game yesterday.

In the match that was played at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Uzbekistan, Brazil raced to a 3-1 lead at the half, off a brace from Marcel Marques (6th and 20th minute) and another from Felipe Paschoal (10th) as Thailand replied through Muhammad Osamanmusa (20th).

The rest of the goals for Brazil were scored by Pito (23rd and 31st minute), Marlon Araújo (24th) and an own goal from Kritsada Wongkaew in the 26th minute.

Marcel then completed his hat trick in the 26th minute as Ferrao then rounded off the rout with Brazil’s final goal of the game in the 37th minute.

Thailand’s opponent in the Round of 16 is the runners-up from Group F – which is either Iran or France.

#AFF

#FAT

#Changsuek

Like this: Like Loading...