It gets bigger and more exciting with the TVS Asia One Make Championship of the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship and since its debut last season, it has unearthed hidden talents of numerous Asian riders. Among them, Piyawat Patoomyos of Thailand who has worked his moves in the last two rounds and eagerly awaits the challenge of Round 3 at Sportsland Sugo International Racing Course.

Formerly a rider from the AP250 race category, Piyawat ventured into TVS Asia this season to gain different exposure and experience. However, his move not only gave him a new insight but also garnered him a spot on the podium twice this season.

He currently sits on the third spot overall with a total of 53 points. Last season, Piyawat made it 6th overall with three podiums throughout the season.

Interestingly, it has been a good start for Piyawat this season and he has showcased his competitive side in TVS Asia race category. Commenting on the machine, Piyawat said, “There are many challenges when it comes to the machine although we have riders from the AP250 riding in the race category. The machine is undoubtedly more powerful since it is 310cc but it is fun to ride it. The manoeuvring is much easier but of course, it takes time to get used to the machine.”

From being in a team and into a one-make race category, there are other circumstances to consider.

According to Piyawat, “The difference is that, we cannot adjust or change anything in regards to the machine as soon as we want it to. Of course, all decisions are regulated to ensure that the standards are not compromised. Nevertheless, being in a one-make championship, we learn to adapt and support each other in the best way we can.”

Last season, Piyawat made quite the impression at the Sugo circuit when he took the third place in Race 1.

Although it was his first time just like any other ARRC riders, Piyawat was able to make impactful decisions that landed him on the podium. Although he didn’t make it top three in Race 2, he said, “The Sugo circuit is quite an exhilarating one and I enjoyed myself there last season. The pros and cons are part and parcel of riding.

“I am yet to discover what the circuit holds for me this time around. My assumption is that, it would be highly competitive just like Round 1 and 2. What fun would it be if it is not, right?”.

